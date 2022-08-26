Police: Man who robbed MOA had a loaded AR-15-style rifle

Skip to main content
Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history

Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history

Police offered more details Friday on the timeline of the man's arrest.

Mitchell Hirsch, Flickr

Police offered more details Friday on the timeline of the man's arrest.

Authorities in Bloomington say a Woodbury man who robbed Mall of America on Friday with a loaded AR-15-style rifle had a valid permit to carry and no criminal history.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commended mall security and police for their quick work in arresting the suspect without incident. There were no injuries reported. 

According to Hodges, a mall visitor called security to report suspicious activity after spotting the man entering the mall on the east side of the third floor. 

The 28-year-old man was walking "nonchalantly" with an AR-15-style rifle with a pistol grip at his side, according to Hodges. 

"Most people were oblivious that he was walking by them with a weapon," he said. 

Investigators believe the man robbed Twin Cities Pawn in Minneapolis before heading to the mall. Hodges said the suspect first robbed a kiosk at the mall and stole a "little mechanical puppy dog" before proceeding to the Lids store. 

At the Lids store, the suspect allegedly pulled out his rifle and demanded store employees start putting jerseys into a bag. 

Hodges said a law enforcement "reactionary team" had been set into motion as soon as receiving the initial tip and stood ready at this point to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was immediately tackled by law enforcement after leaving the store, within eight minutes of the first call. 

According to Hodges, police decided not to place the mall under lockdown during the incident in order to avoid further escalating the situation. 

The suspect, who Hodges said has "no criminal history at all", is pending charges of armed robbery. 

Although the suspect has a valid permit to carry, the Mall of America explicitly bans firearms on the premises. 

The incident comes just a few weeks after shots were fired inside the mall, prompting visitors to flee and the mall to go under lockdown. The suspected shooter and a suspected accomplice evaded arrest for a week before being taken into custody in Chicago. 

"The mall is still a safe place, but again, if someone has a weapon and they are just bent on doing something, I don't know what we do in any venue to stop that," Hodges said Friday, adding he chooses not to live in fear and doesn't support the addition of metal detectors at the mall. 

Hodges said he believes the suspect in Friday's incident intended to rob the mall. 

"We don't have anything at this point to indicate he was going to do anything other than rob the mall," he said. 

Next Up

flickr-mall-of-america-mitchell-hirsch-march-2019
MN News

Police: Man who robbed MOA had a loaded AR-15-style rifle

Police offered more details Friday on the timeline of the man's arrest.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 4.38.21 PM
MN Weather

Rare cloud with hole appears over Minnesota

Why did the sky look like it was blowing a smoke ring in Minnesota on Friday?

Louis Rogers
MN News

Charges: Man raped woman he met near St. Paul light rail station

Charges state Louis Rogers threatened the woman if she didn't comply with his demands.

image
MN News

New data shows MN students far behind pre-pandemic achievement levels

More details are emerging about the pandemic's impact on education.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 3.18.39 PM
MN News

Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning apartment

Authorities found the suspect sleeping under an overpass.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Man with 'long gun' arrested after armed robbery at MOA

A lockdown wasn't declared due to law enforcement quickly detaining the suspect.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

Traffic headache expected on I-94 in St. Cloud till mid-October

Construction is expected to begin on Aug. 31

State Fair 2022
Minnesota Life

First day attendance figure hints at huge year for Minnesota State Fair

The fair attracted 121,478 visitors on opening day, double last year's pandemic-hit event.

State Fair special diets
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Best food options for those on special diets

Vegetarian? Vegan? Paleo? Gluten-free? Keto? The Minnesota State Fair has you covered.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Authorities ID girl, 8, stuck and killed while riding bike in Prior Lake

The crash remains under investigation.

0
Minnesota Life

Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11

Explore this year's events.

6874514374_277eba4039_b
MN Music and Radio

Duran Duran will not reschedule Minnesota show

The outdoor show was canceled due to bad storms a week prior.

Related

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Man with 'long gun' arrested after armed robbery at MOA

A lockdown wasn't declared due to law enforcement quickly detaining the suspect.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Walz prepared to 'immediately extradite' Mall of America shooting suspects

The men were arrested in Chicago.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Bloomington PD to provide update on Mall of America shooting investigation

There's unconfirmed reports the suspected gunman and an accomplice have been arrested.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday in connection with helping the suspects escape.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 7.25.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Best Western employees helped MOA shooting suspects escape

Prosecutors allege two Best Western employees helped the suspects escape.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

flickr-mall-of-america-mitchell-hirsch-march-2019
MN News

Police: Child 'thrown' from 3rd floor balcony at Mall of America

The incident happened Friday morning.