Skip to main content
Police: Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head while 3 children were on board

Police: Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head while 3 children were on board

None of the children were hurt.

Unsplash

None of the children were hurt.

A school bus driver in Minneapolis was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon while young children were still on board. 

The shooting happened around 2:16 p.m. near 37th and North Girard Avenue, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Officers arrived to find the bus stopped and the driver with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics took the bus driver to a nearby hospital, with police saying the wound doesn't appear to be life-threatening.

The police department said three kids, all under the age of 10, were on the bus when the shooting occurred. None of them were hurt and MPD staff took the children home. 

Police are investigating.

WCCO's Jeff Wagner shared this image of the bus, with a clearly visible bullet hole in the front windshield. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

unsplash school bus
MN News

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head, police say

None of the children were hurt.

Ryan Grigson
MN Vikings

Here's why there is backlash to Vikings hiring Ryan Grigson

Grigson won a lot of games in Indy but failed to protect Andrew Luck.

m kurkowski upper allen township police
MN News

Charges: Sex offender's disturbing plot to kill prior victim's family

The Minnesota man was arrested at a Greyhound stop on the way to the boy's home, the charges state.

plow, snow
MN News

Plow driver hits man lying on highway in NW Minnesota

The man's condition is not known.

a murray MPD feb 2022 crop
MN News

Minneapolis police search for missing 21-year-old woman

They're asking anyone who was seen her to call 911 "right away."

Larcom t rex snow becker feb 2022
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan's giant T-rex snow sculpture wows visitors

The lifelike work of art was handmade by Paul Larcom.

Russell James Bankey
MN News

Charges: Deputy sheriff raped young girl for years

The victim said the abuse happened hundreds of times.

3M alexandria
MN News

3M worker killed at plant in Alexandria

MInnesota OSHA responded to the scene.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 9

The latest COVID-19 numbers for Minnesota.

wolf voyageurs snowmobile
MN News

Wolf exhibits 'extremely abnormal' behavior, approaches snowmobilers

The wolf got within 5 feet of a group of snowmobilers.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Marcus Foligno could be in hot water after kneeing incident

"It is was it is," Foligno said after the game.

Monarch shooting, Minneapolis police
MN News

State Patrol, DPS settle lawsuit, agree to stop attacking journalists

The agency will also pay the ACLU $825,000 in a settlement.

Related

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

MPD releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help

The man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police say officers were shot at in north Minneapolis

Officers were checking into a suspicious activity report when gunfire erupted.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Driver fatally shot in Northeast Minneapolis on Sunday

Officers found the man shot in a crashed vehicle at Lowry Avenue and 2nd Street Northeast.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police investigating man's death at North Minneapolis apartment

Minneapolis police found a man with "grave" injuries on the scene after responding to reports of a shooting.

a murray MPD feb 2022 crop
MN News

Minneapolis police search for missing 21-year-old woman

They're asking anyone who was seen her to call 911 "right away."

MN News

Bicyclist fatally struck by school bus in Brooklyn Park

The fatal accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after flipping car, hitting tree in Minneapolis

The crash occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.