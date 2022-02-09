Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head, police say

A school bus driver in Minneapolis was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon while young children were still on board.

The shooting happened around 2:16 p.m. near 37th and North Girard Avenue, the Minneapolis Police Department said. Officers arrived to find the bus stopped and the driver with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics took the bus driver to a nearby hospital, with police saying the wound doesn't appear to be life-threatening.

The police department said three kids, all under the age of 10, were on the bus when the shooting occurred. None of them were hurt and MPD staff took the children home.

Police are investigating.

WCCO's Jeff Wagner shared this image of the bus, with a clearly visible bullet hole in the front windshield.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.