Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself inside Arizona home

Two Minnesotans are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.

Police in Bullhead City, Arizona say a Minnesota man killed his fiancée and her cousin before fatally shooting himself Sunday evening. 

The Bullhead City Police Department said neighbors called police after discovering the three bodies around 11 p.m. 

Police said detectives have determined Timothy W. Albright, 64, of Cromwell, Minnesota shot and killed his fiancée, Karee P. Rowell, 64, of Cromwell, and her cousin, Trisha L. Wallin, of Bullhead City, before killing himself. 

Albright and Rowell had been staying at Wallin's home for the winter, according to police. It's unknown why Albright killed the victims. 

Police said Albright, Rowell and Wallin had plans to meet up with neighbors that evening. When they did not show up or answer texts, the neighbors became concerned and went to the home. 

They discovered the bodies while looking through the windows, according to police. 

The murder-suicide remains under investigation. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

