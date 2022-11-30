Police: Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Texas

A Minnesota woman has been arrested in Texas after being charged with killing a woman in south Minneapolis in March.

The Minneapolis Police Department said Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was arrested by the Longview Police Department on Tuesday. Police said "extradition efforts are underway" to get her back in Minnesota.

Roberts is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Tanasha Austin on March 18 on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South. Austin died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a "verbal argument" outside of an apartment complex.

An appeal was issued in October to find Roberts, who had been living in St. Cloud at the time of the murder, with police stating she was considered "armed and dangerous."

Newly appointed Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared his gratitude for the public's assistance in the case, stating "information provided ultimately led to this arrest."

Court documents show Roberts has been convicted of various crimes since 2005, including aggravated robbery, theft, hit-and-run, and fleeing a police officer.