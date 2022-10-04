BCA: Missing 15-year-old from Glencoe might be in the Twin Cities

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen in Glencoe last month.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Treasure Robinson might've met someone online and might be in the Twin Cities area.

Treasure, who was last seen Sept. 17, is 5'8" and 350 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and glasses, according to the BCA.

Anyone with information on Treasure's whereabouts is urged to contact Glencoe Police at 320-854-6531 or dial 911.