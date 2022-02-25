Mystery man seen wandering streets of Kenyon at night

Skip to main content
Police: Mystery man 'continues to be seen walking around Kenyon at night'

Police: Mystery man 'continues to be seen walking around Kenyon at night'

The department said the man is usually wearing a backpack, hoodie and face mask.

Kenyon Police Department

The department said the man is usually wearing a backpack, hoodie and face mask.

Police in the small Minnesota town of Kenyon are warning residents about a masked, hooded man seen wandering the area at night.

The police department, in a Friday afternoon Facebook post, said the man is usually wearing a backpack, hoodie and face mask, and "continues to be seen walking around Kenyon at night."

"He tends to walk through alleys and low light areas," the police department wrote. "He was out again last night [Thursday] approaching garages."

That same night he was spotted carrying a box toward Spring Street, but police said nobody told them about it until the morning. Someone managed to get a photo of the person approaching a garage, but a motion light turned on and it scared him away, police said.

The police department hasn't received any theft reports since Thursday, but they believe he's the same person who has already been charged in connection with multiple burglaries in the area. (The court process in those cases is still playing out.)

"The suspect(s) been known to break into garages and steal tools," the department wrote. "He is also known to steal various kinds of wire and other items for scrapping. Please take precautions in preventing the suspect and his associates from breaking into your garage, homes, new construction sites, and outbuildings."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

If it is indeed the same suspect, police want "to catch him doing the next burglary or theft." They're asking anyone who sees someone matching the description above wandering around town "at all times of night" to call dispatch at 911 or 651-385-3155. If the person gets in a vehicle, try to note a description and, if possible, the license plate number. 

The post concluded: "Side note: If anyone is willing and wanting to organize a Neighborhood Watch group, please contact the Police Department."

Next Up

kenyon mn masked man warning facebook feb 25 2022
MN News

Mystery man seen wandering streets of Kenyon at night

The department said the man is usually wearing a backpack, hoodie and face mask.

caseys north dakota 1
MN News

Driver slams into Casey's near MN border, flees before cops arrive

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

pxels food donations stock crop
MN News

MN nonprofit at center of massive federal fraud probe dissolves

The FBI is investigating Feeding Our Future over multimillion dollar fraud allegations.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.37.34 PM
MN News

Police reveal person of interest after Golden Valley drive-by shooting

The brazen act ended with female victim in critical condition.

international falls border crossing station
MN News

2 Minnesota border crossing stations getting $250M in upgrades

The federal infrastructure deal includes money for upgrades at two of the state's busiest land ports.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.26.34 PM
MN News

Downtown Minneapolis to be lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Several structures will display Ukrainian colors following Russia's invasion.

tare market
MN Shopping

Zero-waste Tare Market set to open second Twin Cities location

The store is crowdfunding to pay for some expansion costs.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Fentanyl-laced drugs blamed for 1 death, 8 overdoses in 24 hours

Police are reminding people fentanyl is a "significant drug of abuse" in Minnesota.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Canadian man killed in crash on I-94

The collision happened Thursday evening.

rachel anthony
MN News

Investigators reveal new details in unsolved 2001 killing of MN woman

Authorities hope the new information will offer a clue about who killed 50-year-old Rachel Anthony.

sean mcpherson Jazz88
MN Music and Radio

Sean McPherson is leaving The Current

"It’s a gem of the radio and jazz worlds, and I can’t wait to get started with this legendary station," he said.

e christian carlton co jail roster feb 2022 resize
MN News

Charges: Cloquet man sexually assaulted 6-year-old

Authorities say he knew the victim and the victim's family.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

BCA: Man with 'replica gun' shot by police in Willmar

A 911 caller reportedly told police the man was threatening a probation officer.

Google Streetview
MN News

Man arrested after incident that sparked 'significant' police response in Edina

The man was found sleeping in a stolen car with a gun in the center console.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 10.34.48 AM
MN News

Police trying to identity man who robbed bank in Eden Prairie

The bank was robbed by the man in mid-October.

Andrew Johnson
MN News

Search for 'armed and dangerous' man ongoing in Brooklyn Park

Police say the man was involved in a domestic, and later threatened to shoot a resident.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

Jan. 6 insurrection: New, more serious charges for MN man and his father

The duo now face a felony civil disorder charge for obstruction of a Capitol police officer.

roseville pd skirt photos ID - facebook
MN News

Police looking to ID individual in upskirt photos incident

The department said "inappropriate photos" were taken under a victim's skirt.