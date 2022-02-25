Mystery man seen wandering streets of Kenyon at night

Police in the small Minnesota town of Kenyon are warning residents about a masked, hooded man seen wandering the area at night.

The police department, in a Friday afternoon Facebook post, said the man is usually wearing a backpack, hoodie and face mask, and "continues to be seen walking around Kenyon at night."

"He tends to walk through alleys and low light areas," the police department wrote. "He was out again last night [Thursday] approaching garages."

That same night he was spotted carrying a box toward Spring Street, but police said nobody told them about it until the morning. Someone managed to get a photo of the person approaching a garage, but a motion light turned on and it scared him away, police said.

The police department hasn't received any theft reports since Thursday, but they believe he's the same person who has already been charged in connection with multiple burglaries in the area. (The court process in those cases is still playing out.)

"The suspect(s) been known to break into garages and steal tools," the department wrote. "He is also known to steal various kinds of wire and other items for scrapping. Please take precautions in preventing the suspect and his associates from breaking into your garage, homes, new construction sites, and outbuildings."

If it is indeed the same suspect, police want "to catch him doing the next burglary or theft." They're asking anyone who sees someone matching the description above wandering around town "at all times of night" to call dispatch at 911 or 651-385-3155. If the person gets in a vehicle, try to note a description and, if possible, the license plate number.

The post concluded: "Side note: If anyone is willing and wanting to organize a Neighborhood Watch group, please contact the Police Department."