Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff

UPDATE:

The Oakdale Police Department said an arrest has been made in standoff incident that lasted for over 10 hours Friday.

At about 12:45 p.m., police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Joseph Jansen. He was taken to the Washington County Jail for a felony threats of violence warrant.

The department thanks the public for their cooperation while law enforcement responded to the incident.

The following is a previous version of this story.

The Oakdale Police Department is currently negotiating with a suspected armed suspect Friday afternoon.

Talks with the suspect, identified as a 51-year-old man, have been ongoing since the early morning hours.

Authorities said the incident began when they attempted to arrest the man for a felony threats of violence warrant.

Police arrived around 2:15 a.m. at a home on the 2600 block of Greystone Avenue North. Police say that when officers confronted the man, he went inside his home and came out with what appeared to be a long gun. Police note that the man never fired the weapon.

Phone contact with the man has been made by police and negotiations are ongoing at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.