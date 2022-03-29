Skip to main content
Police negotiating with suspect after fire at St. Louis Park apartment building

Police negotiating with suspect after fire at St. Louis Park apartment building

The fire was reported at the Hoigaard Village apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Google Street View

The fire was reported at the Hoigaard Village apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Police officers in St. Louis Park are negotiating with a resident of Hoigaard Village who is believed to have started a fire in an apartment building.

City spokesperson Jacque Smith said police and fire responded at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to a water flow alarm at 5600 Camerata Way, which is the address of The Camerata Apartments in the Hoigaard Village apartment complex. There, authorities "quickly extinguished" a fire in the trash room on the first floor of the apartment building.

Authorities noted there was also smoke on the third floor but did not provide further details.

As of noon Tuesday police were "currently negotiating with the suspect who is believed to have started the fire," Smith said, noting the suspect lives in the building.

Residents immediately adjacent to the affected unit were evacuated.

Police say there is no threat to the public but people should avoid the area.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Camerata apartments
MN News

Police negotiating with suspect after fire at Twin Cities apartment building

The fire was reported at the Hoigaard Village apartment complex Tuesday morning.

USATSI_17324496_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Can Jesse Davis avoid the Vikings' guard graveyard?

The Vikings are taking another stab to fill their right guard spot

Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.20.54 PM
MN Weather

Big storm to dump smorgasbord of precipitation on MN, WI

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 2.33.25 PM
MN News

Former cop pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 7 students

He was working as a school resource officer at the time of the incidents, authorities said.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth buys in-home care company for $5.4 billion

The Louisiana-based company employs 30,000 people.

stackburgers dQ
MN Food & Drink

Dairy Queen revamps burger offerings, launches 5 new 'Stackburgers'

It's the fast-food chain's biggest menu expansion in two decades.

free covid tests screengrab
MN Coronavirus

How to order your free at-home rapid COVID tests

Minnesota residents were able to start placing their orders Tuesday morning.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 29

The test positivity rate on a seven day rolling average is 2.8%.

brahms mount
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill buys Maine blanket maker, drops 'Woolen' from name

Faribault Mill has rebranded after acquiring a cotton blanket maker.

Police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man rams vehicle, fires shots after being served protection order

The incident happened about 40 minutes after the 36-year-old had been served.

champlin
MN News

Woman, 35, found fatally stabbed in yard of Champlin home

A 44-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo.

shakopee crash backup
MN News

Crash closes Hwy. 169 southbound in Shakopee

The crash happened about 6:24 a.m.

Related

apartment fire
MN News

Charges: Man lit apartment building on fire after encounter with tenant

The man went to the tenant's apartment and started his door on fire, charges state.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 9.10.52 AM
MN News

Fire at Minneapolis apartment building after car hits gas meter

The fire started after a car struck the apartment's outside gas meter.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

2 teens suspected in 20 robberies arrested after police chase

They are suspects in 23 cases in three Twin Cities counties.

Screen Shot 2019-07-09 at 8.32.25 PM
MN News

Young man found dead in West St. Paul apartment

The discovery was made at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

st louis park shooting 1
MN News

St. Louis Park PD release photos of vehicle involved in shooting on I-394

A man was shot multiple times as he drove down I-394 last week.

MN News

Armed suspect shot dead by police in Eagan after negotiation

The incident began with a domestic assault call around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

st. paul fire department
MN News

Man, 73, killed, 2 others injured in St. Paul apartment fire

Two people were removed from the unit where the fire started.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man fatally shot in head at Minneapolis apartment building

No arrests have been made.