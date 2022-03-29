Police negotiating with suspect after fire at Twin Cities apartment building

Police officers in St. Louis Park are negotiating with a resident of Hoigaard Village who is believed to have started a fire in an apartment building.

City spokesperson Jacque Smith said police and fire responded at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to a water flow alarm at 5600 Camerata Way, which is the address of The Camerata Apartments in the Hoigaard Village apartment complex. There, authorities "quickly extinguished" a fire in the trash room on the first floor of the apartment building.

Authorities noted there was also smoke on the third floor but did not provide further details.

As of noon Tuesday police were "currently negotiating with the suspect who is believed to have started the fire," Smith said, noting the suspect lives in the building.

Residents immediately adjacent to the affected unit were evacuated.

Police say there is no threat to the public but people should avoid the area.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.