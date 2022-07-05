Skip to main content
Police obtain 'valuable information' in search for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin

Police obtain 'valuable information' in search for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin

The 6-year-old is still missing following the death of her mother by suicide.

Rice County Sheriff's Office

The 6-year-old is still missing following the death of her mother by suicide.

Elle Ragin is still missing as of Monday morning, but police said that its investigation into her disappearance has yielded "valuable information."

Northfield Police Department issued an updated statement Sunday evening, saying that the 6-year-old remains missing after her mother, Lisa Wade, was found dead by suicide at her home in Northfield Saturday.

"Officers and agents followed up on many leads today and obtained valuable information assisting with gaining the understanding into the disappearance of Elle Ragin," the department said.

"As of this time we have not been able to locate her," it continued. "We will continue to follow up throughout the night and into tomorrow."

The department says it won't provide a new statement on Tuesday unless there's a significant development, but a press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Elle is 3'6'' and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

The department said Sunday that it has reason to believe Wade was involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life.

Northfield police said Sunday afternoon that an extended family member requested a welfare check, which led to the discovery of Wade dead inside the home.

Anyone who has seen Elle or Wade in the past two weeks is urged to call Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or 911. 

To get help for thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Police obtain 'valuable information' in search for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin

The 6-year-old is still missing following the death of her mother by suicide.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash involving 18-year-old in western Minnesota

The 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

2 women stabbed during parking lot brawl in St. Cloud

Police are searching for another woman in connection with the attack.

Screen Shot 2022-07-04 at 10.02.43 AM
MN News

One killed in St. Paul house fire

Two firefighters were injured as they battled the blaze.

police lights
MN News

A year later, man arrested over fatal drive-by shooting in northern MN

The 34-year-old victim died on July 5, 2021.

fireworks-gad76f1de1_1280
MN News

Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

The city wants people to submit complaints online instead.

American flag at half-staff/half mast.
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on the Fourth of July

Grocery stores are open, though some have limited hours.

ambulance
MN News

18-year-old killed by exploding firework in Brooklyn Park

Police arrived at the scene to see the victim's friend performing CPR.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 9.31.25 PM
MN News

Boy found in Brooklyn Park is reunited with parents

The boy was found shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting involving teens in Duluth

A 17-year-old was arrested around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 1.03.19 PM
MN News

NASCAR driver joins MN boy in reclaiming 'Let's go Brandon' slogan

Brandon Brundidge gained recognition when his mother shared the story of how he found inspiration in "Let's go Brandon" signs.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 10.20.27 AM
MN News

White supremacist propaganda flyers distributed in Cottage Grove

The department said the flyers have been left in driveways throughout the city.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-04 at 7.18.23 AM
MN News

Search for 6-year-old girl continues after mother found dead in Northfield

"Police have reason to believe Wade may have been involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life."

Ethan
MN News

UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old found safe in Sherburne County

The boy was reported missing at 4:10 p.m.

kinyell haynes 2
MN News

Police seek help finding missing Bloomington 15-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-06 at 7.01.39 PM
MN News

2-year-old girl still missing in Edina after overnight search

The toddler walked away from her family on her own Monday afternoon.

Maddir Jungbauer
MN News

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

The 11-year-old went missing on Saturday.

Ivie Anderson
MN News

13-year-old missing north of the Twin Cities

She last spoke to her mother Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob Michael Lavoie
MN News

Body found in search for missing UMD student

The 21-year-old has been missing since last Saturday.

Screen Shot 2020-11-01 at 6.52.04 AM
MN News

10-year-old Crystal girl reported missing returned home safely

She was reported missing early Thursday morning.