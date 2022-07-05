Police obtain 'valuable information' in search for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin

Elle Ragin is still missing as of Monday morning, but police said that its investigation into her disappearance has yielded "valuable information."

Northfield Police Department issued an updated statement Sunday evening, saying that the 6-year-old remains missing after her mother, Lisa Wade, was found dead by suicide at her home in Northfield Saturday.

"Officers and agents followed up on many leads today and obtained valuable information assisting with gaining the understanding into the disappearance of Elle Ragin," the department said.

"As of this time we have not been able to locate her," it continued. "We will continue to follow up throughout the night and into tomorrow."

The department says it won't provide a new statement on Tuesday unless there's a significant development, but a press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Elle is 3'6'' and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

The department said Sunday that it has reason to believe Wade was involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life.

Northfield police said Sunday afternoon that an extended family member requested a welfare check, which led to the discovery of Wade dead inside the home.

Anyone who has seen Elle or Wade in the past two weeks is urged to call Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or 911.

To get help for thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.