Police: Officer injured when driver of stolen vehicle rammed squad car

The suspects were later arrested and booked on multiple charges.
A Minneapolis police officer was injured during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle late Friday night. 

It happened at about 10:40 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Portland Ave S. Police had tracked the stolen vehicle to the area using GPS data and were attempting to recover it there, a news release says. 

Responding officers positioned their squad car in front of the vehicle to cut off its escape. But as the officers were exiting the squad, the driver of the stolen vehicle "accelerated and intentionally rammed the side of the squad," pinning an officer's leg in the door, the release says.

While other officers at the scene provided first aid, the pursuit continued as police attempted to apprehend the suspects again. The department says the stolen vehicle was ultimately disabled with the help of the GPS provider while driving on Highway 394. 

Two male suspects were arrested. One told police that he had "swallowed narcotics," and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for observation before being booked into jail on multiple assault and auto theft charges as well as fleeing an officer. The other suspect was booked on a felony warrant for auto theft, according to the release. 

Bring Me The News does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime. 

Meanwhile, the wounded officer was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries, but the department describes them as non-life-threatening. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

