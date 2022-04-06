Police: Officer shot by suspect during major incident in Roseville

A police officer is injured after being shot by a suspect during a major incident in Roseville Tuesday evening.

Roseville Police Department says it received a report of shots fired from a property on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, near Lake Owasso, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say that upon officers' arrival, the suspect "continued to shoot at officers and neighboring homes – eventually striking an officer."

The officer has been taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

The suspect, who is also believed to be injured, has been taken into custody.

It's not clear at this stage what prompted the suspect's gunfire. More details are expected to be released in the coming hours by Roseville PD.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.