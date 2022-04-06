Cop suffers 'serious' gunshot injury, man dies in Roseville incident

A police officer is hospitalized after being shot and a man is dead following a major incident in Roseville Tuesday evening.

Roseville Police Department says it received a report of shots fired from a property on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, near Lake Owasso, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say that upon officers' arrival, a suspect "continued to shoot at officers and neighboring homes – eventually striking an officer."

More information is expected to be released in the coming hours, but police have confirmed that a 53-year-old man from Roseville "was declared deceased at a nearby hospital" and one Roseville officer remains hospitalized "and is receiving medical treatment for a serious gunshot injury."

It's not clear at this stage what prompted the suspect's gunfire, nor is it clear how the man died. Police initially said a "suspect" was in custody, though they did not refer to the man who died as a suspect.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.