Cop suffers 'serious' gunshot injury, man dies in Roseville incident

Police officer suffers 'serious' gunshot injury, man dies in Roseville incident

Police were called to reports of multiple shots fired, and the suspect allegedly then turned fire towards law enforcement.

A police officer is hospitalized after being shot and a man is dead following a major incident in Roseville Tuesday evening.

Roseville Police Department says it received a report of shots fired from a property on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, near Lake Owasso, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say that upon officers' arrival, a suspect "continued to shoot at officers and neighboring homes – eventually striking an officer." 

More information is expected to be released in the coming hours, but police have confirmed that a 53-year-old man from Roseville "was declared deceased at a nearby hospital" and one Roseville officer remains hospitalized "and is receiving medical treatment for a serious gunshot injury."

It's not clear at this stage what prompted the suspect's gunfire, nor is it clear how the man died. Police initially said a "suspect" was in custody, though they did not refer to the man who died as a suspect. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

