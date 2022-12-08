Skip to main content
Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail

The incident happened Wednesday morning.



Police say a person who was being held at Beltrami County Jail has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, with the person found by staff "attempting to take their own life."

The individual was treated by staff at the jail, and was then taken by ambulance to Sanford Emergency Department Bemidji. They were later transferred to a hospital in Fargo.

The incident is now under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. No further details about the individual have been provided.

The Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji has capacity for up to 140 inmates, and houses both male and female offenders and pretrial suspects.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

