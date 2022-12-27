Skip to main content
Police: Prosecutors reviewing evidence in Mall of America killing

Police: Prosecutors reviewing evidence in Mall of America killing

Five suspects are in custody.

Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

Five suspects are in custody.

Prosecutors are expected to file criminal charges soon in connection with Friday's fatal shooting inside Mall of America. 

On Tuesday morning, the Bloomington Police Department said the Hennepin County Attorney's Office had been granted an extension to review the evidence. 

The extension gives prosecutors until noon Wednesday to file criminal charges in the matter, or the suspects will be released from jail. 

The shots fired inside the Nordstrom store on Friday evening killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Investigators say a fight between two groups of people led to the shooting. 

Police arrested five suspects in St. Louis Park the following day. 

According to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges, three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men — including one believed to be the shooter — were arrested. 

Hodges said all five are facing second-degree murder charges. 

