Police: Armed sex offender wanders into 2 Fargo homes

A convicted sex offender armed with a gun wandered into two Fargo homes early Wednesday, with police eventually tracking him down via his GPS ankle monitor.

Daniel Fike Grinder, 35 years old, first entered a home on the 1500 block of 10th Street North around 4:34 a.m., the Fargo Police Department said. He was carrying a handgun, but police say he didn't threaten anyone and it's unclear why he was even there.

Police began searching for the man, and even notified nearby North Dakota State University. Officers that responded were able to identify the person as Grinder, who is on probation and wears a GPS ankle monitor.

Grinder, according to state records, is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2007 of sexually assaulting three teens (ages, 13, 14 and 14) over the course of a few months. He is considered high risk to re-offend.

About two hours after the first incident Wednesday, Grinder showed up at another residence, this time on the 1500 block of 12th Street North. A 911 caller said he seemed to be intoxicated, and that the man did not display a gun.

Using Grinder's GPS device, police were then able to track Grinder to the backyard of a home on 1400 block of North University Drive. He was arrested without further incident, and booked into Cass County Jail on suspicion of simple burglary, trespassing and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The police department said officers searching the area located a handgun behind a home in the area he'd been.

Grinder has not yet been charged in connection with Wednesday morning's incident.

Over the past 20 months, Grinder has bounced between different Fargo addresses and registering as homeless, according to updates posted by the city during that time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.