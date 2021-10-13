Police: Armed sex offender wanders into 2 Fargo homes

October 14, 2021
Police: Registered sex offender armed with gun wanders into 2 Fargo homes

North Dakota Sex Offender Registry

Publish date:

Police: Registered sex offender armed with gun wanders into 2 Fargo homes

Nobody was injured and the man was eventually located via a GPS ankle monitor.
Author:

A convicted sex offender armed with a gun wandered into two Fargo homes early Wednesday, with police eventually tracking him down via his GPS ankle monitor.

Daniel Fike Grinder, 35 years old, first entered a home on the 1500 block of 10th Street North around 4:34 a.m., the Fargo Police Department said. He was carrying a handgun, but police say he didn't threaten anyone and it's unclear why he was even there.

Police began searching for the man, and even notified nearby North Dakota State University. Officers that responded were able to identify the person as Grinder, who is on probation and wears a GPS ankle monitor. 

Grinder, according to state records, is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2007 of sexually assaulting three teens (ages, 13, 14 and 14) over the course of a few months. He is considered high risk to re-offend.

About two hours after the first incident Wednesday, Grinder showed up at another residence, this time on the 1500 block of 12th Street North. A 911 caller said he seemed to be intoxicated, and that the man did not display a gun.

Using Grinder's GPS device, police were then able to track Grinder to the backyard of a home on 1400 block of North University Drive. He was arrested without further incident, and booked into Cass County Jail on suspicion of simple burglary, trespassing and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The police department said officers searching the area located a handgun behind a home in the area he'd been.

Grinder has not yet been charged in connection with Wednesday morning's incident.

Over the past 20 months, Grinder has bounced between different Fargo addresses and registering as homeless, according to updates posted by the city during that time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of the shooting exists, an officer captured some video immediately afterward.

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.

Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 3.17.46 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

The baby's mother is hoping to provide her son with the best life possible.

unsplash - water close-up
MN Weird

Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

It was one of four bones found by a group of people over the summer.

Fargo sex offender grinder - north dakota site
MN News

Police: Armed sex offender wanders into 2 Fargo homes

Nobody was injured and the man was eventually located via a GPS ankle monitor.

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Wild season opener Friday night isn't on regular TV

Friday's game is one of five games that will be streamed this season.

polar bear como zoo
Minnesota Life

Young polar bear joining the celebration at Como Zoo

The bear is part of a new Burr on Fur program that will help wild polar bears.

Gaffigan-foxworthy-side-by-side
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy recording MN shows for Netflix

The streaming giant will film their upcoming performances for future stand-up specials.

Giant Beaver fossil
Minnesota Life

Minnesotans vote for giant beaver to become official state fossil

The Science Museum held a vote, which the extinct, 200-pound beaver won.

Related

MN News

Fugitive sex offender caught in cornfield, accomplice still at large

MN News

Sex offenders in Fargo, Proctor concern area residents

MN News

Sex offender arrested after riding bus with elementary students

The man boarded a school bus at the Walker Art Center.

MN News

Registered sex offender attending Fargo high school

WDAY reports 15-year-old Michael Bell was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in June of 2010 with a victim under the age of 15. Officials say the level two sex offender still has the right to a free public education. The teen must register as a sex offender through the year 2035.

West Fargo, North Dakota (1)
MN News

West Fargo police call sudden press conference after 'incident'

Authorities are expected to speak shortly.

MN News

2 DUIs in 8 hours for Fargo woman

west fargo screenshot
MN News

West Fargo police officer dies while on duty

They suffered what was described as a "medical emergency."

MN News

Update: Sex offenders expecting baby together arrested in Fargo