St. Paul PD releases footage showing fatal police shooting of Howard Johnson

Police have released bodycam and dashcam footage showing the fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by a St. Paul police officer.

The video from the camera of Sgt. Cody Blanshan details the moment Blanshan recognized the 24-year-old Johnson as he patrolled the perimeter after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident involving Johnson, who the caller reported was armed.

In the video, Blanshan says he sees Johnson and notices he's "got the gun in his right hand." Seconds later he says "he's pointing at a car he's trying to carjack right now." Dashcam footage from another squad also released Thursday shows a black vehicle trying to drive away with Johnson next to it.

Blanshan accelerates and a bump is heard, with the dashcam footage showing Johnson appearing to cross the road before being struck by Blanshan's squad car.

Per the bodycam footage, Johnson is alongside Blanshan's driver's side door when the sergeant stops the vehicle, with his shoes seen on the ground near him. Blanshan opens the door and says "Don't do it!" before firing multiple shots, with Johnson falling to the ground.

Johnson can't be seen in the second before Blanshan says "don't do it" because the bodycam is facing the door and not the window.

Here's the video (warning: graphic scenes).

St. Paul Police Department's release includes still images it claims shows Johnson pointing a gun towards Blanshan, as well as a muzzle flash, though the incident unfolds so quickly on video it's hard to determine.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it found shell casings from two guns at the scene, a .45 caliber Glock pistol, and Blanshan's 9mm service weapon.

The bodycam does show a gun near Johnson's body after he's fallen to the ground.

Johnson later died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. In a statement, newly installed St. Paul police chief Axel Henry says he hopes the release of the videos "will help begin to answer some of their questions."

The incident remains under investigation by the BCA. Few details have been released relating to the domestic incident that brought police to the scene.

“We extend the same concern to our community members, including our officers, who are also deeply affected by the events that unfolded Monday evening," Henry said.