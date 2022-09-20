Police release images of Arden Hills carjacking, kidnapping suspect

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping in Arden Hills last week.

According to the sheriff's office, the man confronted the woman in an underground parking ramp at gunpoint, and told her to drive to Minneapolis on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

He then allegedly forced her to withdraw money from an ATM near East Franklin and 27th avenues, then made her drive to Matthews Park.

Authorities say that's when the man ran away, leaving the woman "physically unharmed but emotionally shaken."

The man is described as black, bald, and about 5 feet, 6 or 7 inches tall.

Law enforcement included multiple photos of the man in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Police ask if anyone recognizes the man to call them at 651-266-9558.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.