Police release images of woman driving stolen Audi that had puppy inside

It's not clear whether she was involved in the vehicle theft.

St. Paul Police Department

Authorities have shared photos of a woman they say was seen driving an Audi that had been stolen while a puppy was inside.

The St. Paul Police Department provided the images Monday, saying she was captured on surveillance video the night of Jan. 17 driving a blue Audi A6 that had been reported stolen that morning.

"We don't know exactly how the person in these photos is involved, but we want to talk to her, find the vehicle and locate Kua," the department wrote. Anyone who recognize her is asked to call 651-291-1111. Here are the two surveillance photos:

The vehicle's owner, Matt Thoreen, said the sedan was stolen from in front of his house on the 1700 block of James Avenue. And inside the Audi was a 4 1/2-month-old bullmastiff named Kua. He'd put the puppy in a kennel in the back of the vehicle at about 6 a.m., "started the car to warm it up and ran back inside the house to get my work boots," he wrote in a Go Fund Me. "I was inside less than a minute."

He's raising money to help offer a $5,000 reward, no questions asked, for Kua's safe return. He is also using a portion of the donations to print flyers, and created a website — findkua.com — to detail what happened.

Kua is described as about 45 pounds and just under 2 feet tall. She has a fawn coat with a black muzzle, and a small white spot on her chin that Thoreen describes as her "soul patch". She had been wearing a black collar with red diamond-shaped embellishments.

The vehicle is a blue Audi A6 Wagon with Wisconsin license plates AMY-3255.

Thoreen said anyone who contacts him to give Kua back won't face any additional questions.

"Call or email me and we can make arrangements for her return and your payment. Kua comes back, you get paid. Done deal," he wrote. "I will not report anyone or anything to the police and as long as Kua is returned, unharmed.

"Be smart, give her back, take the money."

