Students evacuated, classes canceled at Holy Angels HS

Police responded to Academy of Holy Angels High School Tuesday morning after what school officials described as an unspecific emergency that canceled classes for the day.

Authorities have provided few details about what sent squad cars to the Richfield school, at 66th Street and Nicollet Avenue S., just after 7 a.m. A Phone call to parents described an "unforeseen emergency" without offering details.

Here's the message posted on the school's website:

"Parents, due to an unforeseen emergency, school is canceled for today. If your child rides a bus, they will go home on the bus. If they drive, they have been told to go home. If your child is still at school, please pick them up as soon as possible. We will provide you more information via email as we have it."

Students were evacuated from the high school building. Students who drove were told to return home, while those who bused in went to the nearby athletic dome, according to social media posts.

Classes at the high school have been canceled.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were still a handful of police squad cars outside of Holy Angels, though the scene was relatively quiet.

