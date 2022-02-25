Skip to main content
Police reveal person of interest after Golden Valley drive-by shooting

Police reveal person of interest after Golden Valley drive-by shooting

The brazen act ended with female victim in critical condition.

Golden Valley Police Department

The brazen act ended with female victim in critical condition.

Police in Golden Valley have released surveillance images of a person of interest (pictured above) related to a drive-by shooting Saturday night in the area of Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North. 

According to Golden Valley PD, the shooting happened at approximately 8:35 p.m., with investigators determining that two vehicles were traveling in the area when multiple shots were fired. 

A woman was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. She was in critical condition on Saturday night, though her current condition is unknown.  

On Friday, police also released video of the suspect vehicle, which was previously described as a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.33.38 PM

“This is an incident that seriously harmed someone and has created concern in our community,” said Interim Golden Valley Police Chief Scott Nadeau. “We hope that our community is able to assist us by providing information that will allows to hold the offender accountable.”

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the shooting. People can call Golden Valley PD at 763-593-8079, or email information to police@goldenvalleymn.gov. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.37.34 PM
MN News

Police reveal person of interest after Golden Valley drive-by shooting

The brazen act ended with female victim in critical condition.

international falls border crossing station
MN News

2 Minnesota border crossing stations getting $250M in upgrades

The federal infrastructure deal includes money for upgrades at two of the state's busiest land ports.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.26.34 PM
MN News

Downtown Minneapolis to be lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Several structures will display Ukrainian colors following Russia's invasion.

tare market
MN Shopping

Zero-waste Tare Market set to open second Twin Cities location

The store is crowdfunding to pay for some expansion costs.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Fentanyl-laced drugs blamed for 1 death, 8 overdoses in 24 hours

Police are reminding people fentanyl is a "significant drug of abuse" in Minnesota.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Canadian man killed in crash on I-94

The collision happened Thursday evening.

rachel anthony
MN News

Investigators reveal new details in unsolved 2001 killing of MN woman

Authorities hope the new information will offer a clue about who killed 50-year-old Rachel Anthony.

sean mcpherson Jazz88
MN Music and Radio

Sean McPherson is leaving The Current

"It’s a gem of the radio and jazz worlds, and I can’t wait to get started with this legendary station," he said.

e christian carlton co jail roster feb 2022 resize
MN News

Charges: Cloquet man sexually assaulted 6-year-old

Authorities say he knew the victim and the victim's family.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 25

Hospitalizations are dropped under 600.

Sean Payton
MN Vikings

Vikings fans may soon have to endure Sean Payton alongside Joe Buck

Was the Devil himself not available?

mpls 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.

Related

police lights squad car
MN News

$5K reward to find drive-by shooter who injured woman in Golden Valley

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Victim in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Golden Valley

The incident occurred at around 8:35 p.m. Saturday night.

golden valley police department
MN News

Charges: Man shot at Golden Valley cop after attempted burglary

Marlon Collins has been charged with attempted murder.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

New details released about fatal police incident near Eden Valley

The suspect was struck by the officer's gunfire, but died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the BCA.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

police lights
MN News

Drive-by shooting victim in St. Paul dies after condition worsens

The victim was initially listed in stable condition before his condition worsened at the hospital.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.