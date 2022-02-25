Police reveal person of interest after Golden Valley drive-by shooting

Police in Golden Valley have released surveillance images of a person of interest (pictured above) related to a drive-by shooting Saturday night in the area of Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North.

According to Golden Valley PD, the shooting happened at approximately 8:35 p.m., with investigators determining that two vehicles were traveling in the area when multiple shots were fired.

A woman was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. She was in critical condition on Saturday night, though her current condition is unknown.

On Friday, police also released video of the suspect vehicle, which was previously described as a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights.

“This is an incident that seriously harmed someone and has created concern in our community,” said Interim Golden Valley Police Chief Scott Nadeau. “We hope that our community is able to assist us by providing information that will allows to hold the offender accountable.”

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the shooting. People can call Golden Valley PD at 763-593-8079, or email information to police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.