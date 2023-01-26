Skip to main content

Police: Sartell apartment fire that left man, baby dead investigated as murder-suicide

Police found a four-month-old baby inside.

Police in Sartell are investigating a recent fire that left a baby and a man dead as a possible murder-suicide.

The deceased in the Jan. 19 apartment fire have been confirmed as Caleb Clark, 24, and four-month-old Hazel Clark, with the infant's death being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the two had recently moved from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Sartell, living in an apartment on the 300 block of 11th Avenue E.

A State Fire Marshal determined the fire was set intentionally. Most of the damage was contained to the lone unit.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Police tape
MN News

Police: Sartell fire that left man, baby dead investigated as murder-suicide

Police found a four-month-old baby inside.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 2.51.16 PM
MN News

Authorities seek answers after dog found shot near Garfield, Minnesota

Do you recognize this dog?

Lake Pepin
MN News

Woman pleads guilty to 2003 murder of her baby, found on Mississippi River shore

The baby was found nearly 20 years ago.

police lights
MN News

Murder charge unsealed in man's killing outside Brooklyn Park market in 2021

Prosecutors have not indicated a motive.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 8.43.35 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire

The fire broke out Tuesday morning shortly after the dryer had been started.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Biden Admin. imposes 20-year mining ban near Boundary Waters

The moratorium is the maximum the Department of the Interior can implement without congressional approval.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police identify 2 deputies shot by suspect in Winsted, Minnesota

The BCA is still investigating the incident.

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Property

Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry

The building was set to be demolished before community members spoke out against it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 24

Hospitalizations dipped for a second week in a row.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.19.03 AM
MN Business

X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities

The national franchise has over 100 locations nationwide.

apple-books-teach-classroom-school-pixabay
MN News

Adult romance novel removed from Sartell High School book collection

Parents called the book "hardcore pornography" in a school board meeting.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard explains how brutal the upcoming cold blast will be.

Related

OtterTailCountySheriffOffice
MN News

Police: Wadena couple, both 25, die in murder-suicide

The couple were found on Friday inside of their home.

fire
MN News

Man, baby found dead inside burning apartment building in Sartell

An infant under the age of 1 was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Forest Lake

A man and a woman were found dead on Saturday evening.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Brooklyn Park apartment

Shots were reported to police around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police tape
MN News

Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home

An investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police: Man killed sister in Forest Lake murder-suicide

Police responded to an abandoned 911 call on Saturday evening.

Police tape
MN News

Man killed in St. Cloud apartment shooting

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.