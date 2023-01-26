Police: Sartell fire that left man, baby dead investigated as murder-suicide

Police in Sartell are investigating a recent fire that left a baby and a man dead as a possible murder-suicide.

The deceased in the Jan. 19 apartment fire have been confirmed as Caleb Clark, 24, and four-month-old Hazel Clark, with the infant's death being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the two had recently moved from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Sartell, living in an apartment on the 300 block of 11th Avenue E.

A State Fire Marshal determined the fire was set intentionally. Most of the damage was contained to the lone unit.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.