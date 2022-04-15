Police say driver 'swerved' into semi trailer in Minneapolis fatal crash

Skip to main content
Police say driver 'swerved' into semi trailer in north Minneapolis fatal crash

Police say the semi driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

One person is dead following crash in north Minneapolis late Thursday night. 

The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of N Lyndale Ave. and N 39th Ave., and involved a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer, according to Minneapolis Police Department. 

Police say the driver of the semi was northbound on Lyndale when the driver of the other vehicle "swerved into the path of the trailer impacting the trailer wheels."

The semi driver was uninjured, but 59-year-old driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and then taken to an area hospital, where he died. The victim's identity has not bee released. 

Investigators have yet to determine what caused the driver to swerve into the semi trailer. The investigation is ongoing. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

