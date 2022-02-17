Skip to main content
Police say shots were fired at officers in Golden Valley

The two suspects were arrested.

Police in Golden Valley say that shots were fired at officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Golden Valley PD says it was called to the 3000 block of Major Avenue North at 9:30 p.m., and upon finding the vehicle, the driver fled and crashed into a snowbank a short time later.

Per Golden Valley PD: "There were two suspects in the vehicle, and one of them fired at least five shots at officers before fleeing on foot."

The police department says its officers did not return fire, but were able to find one of the suspects — and the gun said to have been used — and arrest them.

The second suspect was found in the vehicle and arrested without incident.

The suspects — a 30-year-old man from Brooklyn Park and a 30-year-old woman from Minnetonka — are linked to "several residential burglaries" in multiple cities.

The man police said opened fire has a criminal history that includes burglary, robbery, and weapons offenses.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Charges are pending.

