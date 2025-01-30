Police search for 'endangered' girl, 16, missing since leaving Brooklyn Park shelter

Rosa Lia Tinklenberg has been missing since she ran away from the shelter on Jan. 2.

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who ran away from a Brooklyn Park shelter earlier this month.

Rosa Lia Tinklenberg was last seen at the shelter on Jan. 2. Tinklenberg texted her social worker that she was at the Minneapolis Central Library and planned on going to a friend’s home.

Tinklenberg is believed to be homeless in the metro area, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Tinklenberg is described as 5’5” tall and weighing 175 pounds. She is Native American with pink hair and brown eyes. She also has a heart tattoo above one eye and a rose tattoo above the opposite eyebrow.

Anyone with information on Tinklenberg’s location is encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at (507)-537-7000.