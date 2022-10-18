Police: Search for missing girl, 15, who may be with older relative

Authorities in Owatonna are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in September.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension notified the public of the Owatonna Police Department investigation on Tuesday.

According to the BCA, Alexa Moreno-Lopez is 5'3", 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Alexa may be with adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.