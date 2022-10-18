Police: Search for missing girl, 15, who may be with older relative

Skip to main content
Police searching for missing girl, 15, who may be with older relative

Investigators believe Alexa Moreno-Lopez might be in Willmar.

Authorities in Owatonna are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in September. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension notified the public of the Owatonna Police Department investigation on Tuesday. 

According to the BCA, Alexa Moreno-Lopez is 5'3", 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Investigators believe Alexa may be with adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

