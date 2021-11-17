Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.

Rochester police are asking for the public's help locating a woman who left home a month ago and never returned.

Jodi Boeckermann, 64, was last seen leaving her residence in northwest Rochester around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 15, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says. She was alone at the time, and they don't know which direction she traveled.

She never came back, and a month later, authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911 or Rochester PD at 507-328-6800.

She is abut 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds, the BCA says, with gray hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle is a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, Minnesota license plate CNV 037.