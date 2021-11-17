Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Police searching for Rochester woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.
Jodi Boeckermann.

Rochester police are asking for the public's help locating a woman who left home a month ago and never returned.

Jodi Boeckermann, 64, was last seen leaving her residence in northwest Rochester around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 15, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says. She was alone at the time, and they don't know which direction she traveled.

She never came back, and a month later, authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911 or Rochester PD at 507-328-6800.

She is abut 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds, the BCA says, with gray hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle is a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, Minnesota license plate CNV 037.

