Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Martin Orea. Courtesy of Metro Transit Police.

A 26-year-old St. Paul man believed to be "armed and dangerous" is suspected of killing two young men at a downtown St. Paul transit station this month, police have announced. 

The Metro Transit Police Department has identified the suspect as Martin Orea.

Police say anyone who sees Orea should not approach him, but should call 911. Investigators are also seeking tips on Orea's whereabouts through the Metro Transit Police TipLine at 612-349-7222.

Orea is suspected of fatally shooting David B. Johnson, 18, and Elijah M. Payne, 21, on Dec. 12 inside the Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building near the Green Line Central Station. 

The building, which connects the street to the skyway level at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East, has since been closed while further safety improvements are planned and implemented. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. 

