Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Publish date:

Police seek help finding missing Bloomington 15-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday.
Author:
Kinyell Haynes

Kinyell Haynes

Police in Bloomington are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home on Monday. 

Kinyell Haynes left her Bloomington home in the "early morning hours" of Dec. 27, police said on Friday. She left on foot and did not bring her cellphone. 

She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Police say her hair was most recently styled as it is in the photo above.

If anyone sees Kinyell, call 911. And anyone with information that could be helpful in finding her, call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

No other details were provided about her disappearance. 

Next Up

kinyell haynes 2
MN News

Police seek help finding missing Bloomington 15-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Coller: Mike Zimmer's Kirk Cousins nightmare comes true

This was the one thing he did not want to happen.

nevaeh kingbird 2
MN News

Police try to clear up misinformation about girl missing 2 months

A vigil is planned for 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird on Sunday to help raise awareness about her disappearance.

m01229 Shake Shack Flickr
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack plots its 5th Twin Cities location

Like the recently opened Maple Grove location, this one would have a drive-thru lane.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on icy MN highway

One driver crossed over the center line resulting in a head-on crash, the State Patrol says.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run on Twin Cities highway

The driver struck the young girl then fled the scene.

ambulance
MN News

Edina man killed in crash on Wisconsin highway

Four others were injured in the crash.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

He's expected to miss Sunday night's game against the Packers.

Screen Shot 2021-12-31 at 9.15.38 AM
MN News

Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver

Officials released video of the incident this week.

Franklin Heijnen flickr christmas tree
MN Living

How to dispose of an old Christmas tree in the Twin Cities

Here are the drop-off sites and pick-up options you may be able to consider.

Steve Walsh
MN Sports

Cretin-Derham Hall hires former NFL QB, Heisman finalist as head coach

He's one of the most decorated quarterbacks to ever come from Minnesota.

unsplash cold winter breath dark
MN Weather

Narrow stripe of snow in Minnesota followed by extreme cold

Snow and bitter cold will make roads icy in parts of Minnesota.

Related

Rosaleia Shelton
MN News

Appeal to find 19-year-old missing from Bloomington

The teen left her home on Monday afternoon.

John Grillo
MN News

Police seek help finding 17-year-old runaway missing since January

John Grillo was last reported to be in the St. Cloud area.

st anthony 3 crop
MN News

Twin Cities police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Police say all her family and friends have been contacted, and none of them know where she is.

Keegan Oyugi missing
MN News

Police seek help finding missing man last seen in southwest metro

Keegan Oyugi was last seen on Saturday.

nevaeh kingbird 2
MN News

Police try to clear up misinformation about girl missing 2 months

A vigil is planned for 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird on Sunday to help raise awareness about her disappearance.

robina nia smith - minneapolis
MN News

Minneapolis police ask for help finding vulnerable woman who is missing

She was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2021-02-22 at 8.58.09 AM
MN News

Blaine Police Department seeking help in locating missing 18-year-old

Rose Sanchez was last seen Saturday at the Northtown Mall.

Screen Shot 2020-10-27 at 6.37.16 PM
MN News

Crystal police on the lookout for missing 'endangered' 17-year-old

The teenager was last seen Monday.