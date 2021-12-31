Police seek help finding missing Bloomington 15-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Monday.

Police in Bloomington are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home on Monday.

Kinyell Haynes left her Bloomington home in the "early morning hours" of Dec. 27, police said on Friday. She left on foot and did not bring her cellphone.

She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Police say her hair was most recently styled as it is in the photo above.

If anyone sees Kinyell, call 911. And anyone with information that could be helpful in finding her, call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

No other details were provided about her disappearance.