Police seek help finding woman, 62, last seen on SCSU campus

Annette Louise Brown, 62, was last seen Thursday afternoon.

St. Cloud PD

St. Cloud police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 62-year-old woman last seen on the St. Cloud State University campus.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, Annette Louise Brown was last seen Thursday at around 6:30 p.m. on the 100 Block 8th Street South. 

Brown is described as white, 5’9” and weighing around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and blue camo jacket with a multi-colored sweater underneath, jeans and an off-white stocking hat.

Police searched the areas near where she was last sighted, including south of the University Bridge, on Thursday evening and Friday but were unsuccessful.

No foul play is suspected in the incident, though police are looking to ensure Brown’s wellbeing. 

