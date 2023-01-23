Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary

Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday.

The victim reported that sometime overnight between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, his storage unit was broken into and three large speakers measuring four feet tall were stolen. A wheelbarrow and several totes with various items inside were also taken.

Three suspects were seen breaking into the unit on video surveillance. They arrived in a white 1998 to 2007 Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck with a small cargo trailer.

The truck appeared to have black fender flares and damage to the front bumper near the license plate.

Timestamps on the video show the suspects at the storage unit just before midnight.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects is encouraged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301.