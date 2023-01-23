Skip to main content
Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary

Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary

The burglary took place at Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids sometime overnight between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

The burglary took place at Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids sometime overnight between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.

Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday.

The victim reported that sometime overnight between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, his storage unit was broken into and three large speakers measuring four feet tall were stolen. A wheelbarrow and several totes with various items inside were also taken.

Three suspects were seen breaking into the unit on video surveillance. They arrived in a white 1998 to 2007 Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck with a small cargo trailer.

The truck appeared to have black fender flares and damage to the front bumper near the license plate.

Timestamps on the video show the suspects at the storage unit just before midnight.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects is encouraged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 5.07.59 PM
MN News

Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary

The burglary took place at Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids sometime overnight between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 5.24.49 PM
MN News

Person shot inside Brooklyn Park bowling alley

Video posted online shows people scrambling after the sound of an apparent gunshot is heard.

police tape
WI News

Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin

The deadly encounter happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in Menomonie.

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 9.33.49 AM
MN Lifestyle

Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February

Steeplechase Tubing LLC in Mazeppa will open its ski hill starting Feb. 4.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon

Just how cold will it get? We're going to find out...

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 8.50.54 AM
MN News

26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race

The Nisswa 100 race features snowmobilers traveling through ditches, woods, & fields for approximately 52 miles, according to Cor Powersports.

police lights
MN News

Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested

The man was taken into custody after negotiations with police.

ambulance
MN News

At least one dead in head-on crash in Stearns County

Five people are involved in the crash, but the number of fatalities is not yet confirmed.

003774EF-2138-4424-80AD-AAF98D16AC61
MN Business

Richfield seeks to create 'regional destination' at corner of I-494 and Hwy. 77

The city hopes the parcel of land will be developed into a “regional destination.”

Grand Old Day
MN Lifestyle

Date set for Grand Old Day's return after three-year break

The event was last held in 2019, when it attracted more than 200,000 people.

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 10.27.56 PM
MN News

Police: Man who forgot who he was has been identified

Police provided an update Friday.

icicles, freezing weather, cold weather
MN Weather

A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month

It's happened three other times in Twin Cities history, all since 1990.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 10.19.37 AM
MN News

Drone drops bag of candy near kids fishing

A black SUV quickly left the area afterwards.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Police: Man in minivan approached kids, claimed he was former principal

Investigators say children were approached by a man in a white minivan who falsely claimed he'd been a local school principal.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Residents asked to be on the lookout for at-large suspect in Sauk Rapids

The suspect was last seen near the intersection of Garden Brook Drive Northeast and Strawberry Court Northeast.

Kayak
MN News

2 rescued after kayaks capsize on Sauk River

Recent heavy rainfall produced a strong currents on the water.

Screen Shot 2020-09-15 at 8.38.27 AM
MN News

St. Paul police seek help in identifying looting suspects

In the tweets this week, people are suspected of stealing from a Cub Liquor, a Speedway, a nail salon and an auto parts store.

Jay James Olson
MN News

Sauk Rapids man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns

The 21-year-old would sell unserialized guns, silencers, auto-sears, and high-capacity magazines.

Police tape
MN News

3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights

Charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary are pending.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Road rage suspect in custody after fleeing police

The pursuit with police began just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.