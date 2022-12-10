Skip to main content
Police seek suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood

Police seek suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood

The victim died at the scene Friday evening.

Unsplash

The victim died at the scene Friday evening.

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood Friday evening.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on McKnight Road near Margaret Street, with police arriving to find bystanders who had stopped to help a pedestrian who had been struck in the road.

The victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The driver who hit the pedestrian did not stop at the scene. Police say the vehicle they were driving is a 2011 to 2020 dark blue Dodge Caravan or dark blue Chrysler Town and Country with front right-end damage.

Anyone with information should call police at 651-249-2608.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Police seek suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood

The victim died at the scene Friday evening.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana

Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana.

painting-gc5151213d_1280
TV, Movies and The Arts

New Minneapolis art gallery seeking submissions for first online-only exhibition

By making the art available to view and buy online, 119 North Weatherly Art Gallery hopes to create new opportunities for local artists.

Screen Shot 2022-12-10 at 9.08.00 AM
MN Food & Drink

Spyhouse Coffee Roasters to open first location outside Twin Cities

The company's seventh location will be in Rochester.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for MN

The question remains if the Twin Cities gets hard.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 2
MN Weather

Twin Cities under winter weather advisory Saturday morning

Intermittent snow and ice accumulations will make road conditions difficult.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Minneapolis teen charged in carjacking, chase that left 2 dead

Two 16-year-olds died when the SUV they crashed in was split in half.

BasswoodMug
MN News

Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

The sheriff's deputy shot the woman multiple times in the incident.

TiresRoadForestLake
MN News

Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?

Authorities said they would "love to chat" with the people responsible.

AlexanderKueng
MN News

Ex-cop Kueng sentenced to 3½ years in prison in killing of George Floyd

Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in October.

MinneapolisChildGoFundMe
MN News

Effort to support flu-stricken boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

The 10-year-old has been on a ventilator after complications followed.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

Related

police lights
MN News

After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff

The standoff ended Saturday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 10.23.12 AM
MN News

Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened early Oct. 16.

police lights
MN News

Tip from the public leads to suspect in fatal Twin Cities hit-and-run

The driver could face felony criminal charges for the crash.

police lights
MN News

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

The woman was airlifted and died at the hospital.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police arrest man in connection to deadly Minneapolis hit-and-run

The victim died the scene in north Minneapolis on Friday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

police lights
MN News

One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury

Police say suspect and victim are known to each other.