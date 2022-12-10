Police seek suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood Friday evening.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on McKnight Road near Margaret Street, with police arriving to find bystanders who had stopped to help a pedestrian who had been struck in the road.

The victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The driver who hit the pedestrian did not stop at the scene. Police say the vehicle they were driving is a 2011 to 2020 dark blue Dodge Caravan or dark blue Chrysler Town and Country with front right-end damage.

Anyone with information should call police at 651-249-2608.