Police seek to ID men on computer of St. John's student missing since 2002

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of more than two-dozen men who could potentially provide answers surrounding a missing man last seen leaving a college party in 2002.

The sheriff's office issued a release Friday as we approach the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Joshua Guimond, who was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002.

Guimond had attended a party in the dorms on the St. John’s University campus in Collegeville. At around 11:45 p.m., Guimond left the party. It is unknown where he went afterwards.

Guimond was 20 years old when he was last seen. At the time, he was described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 176 pounds with blond hair.

In the Friday release, the sheriff’s office pointed to images found on Guimond’s computer. The individuals are unidentified but could help lead to information relating to Guimond’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone who recognizes any of the individuals pictured or with other information relating to the case is encouraged to call 320-259-3700 or to submit a tip though the sheriff’s office’s website.