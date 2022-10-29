Skip to main content
Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened early Oct. 16.

MPD

The incident happened early Oct. 16.

Police in Minneapolis are trying to identify a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in mid-October.

The collision happened at 2:48 a.m. at 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis on Oct. 16. 

The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass, with police saying it will have damage to the left bumper area below the headlight.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 10.23.09 AM

The images supplied by police show the vehicle turning at Broadway and Lyndale.

Anyone with information should call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 10.23.12 AM
MN News

Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened early Oct. 16.

Jeff Plush
MN Sports

CEO of USA Curling resigns amid allegations he ignored abuse in previous role

Between 2015 and 2017, Jeff Plush served as the commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after fight escalates to gunfire in Minneapolis

It happened in the Phillips neighborhood late Friday night.

Costco
MN Shopping

Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store

The warehouse giant plans to open in Chaska in fall 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 5.58.27 PM
MN News

Student among 3 seriously wounded in Lake Street drive-by shooting

The three injured parties have 'life-threatening' gunshot wounds.

WreckedMinnetonkaSquadCar1
MN News

Watch: Moment suspect smashes into Minnetonka police car

No one was injured in the collision.

Pillbox Bat Company
MN Business

Minnesota's Pillbox Bat Co. officially licensed by MLB to make baseball bats

Owners of the company said it had been their dream to get licensed by the MLB.

ballot voting vote
MN News

Don't forget the witness signature when submitting absentee ballots

A secretary of state spokesperson said 38% of ballots rejected are due to a missing witness signature.

school-bus-2645085_1280
MN News

Student arrested for having gun on St. Cloud school bus

Police said no threats were made with the weapon.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 2.19.37 PM
MN News

What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?

It was the last debate between the pair before the Nov. 8 election.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID in metro wastewater jumps to highest level since January

A sudden spike or fall isn't uncommon, but it hasn't happened since last winter.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man sues Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in mistaken identity case

The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on Oct. 11.

Related

police lights
MN News

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-31 at 9.15.38 AM
MN News

Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver

Officials released video of the incident this week.

ambulance
MN News

Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis

Police say the driver of a cream or white SUV hit a man in the road and then fled.

ambulance
MN News

Tow truck workers struck by hit-and-run driver on I-35

The driver was in a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ.

hubbard county sheriff
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver sped away after hitting teen with pickup

The 18-year-old woman suffered hand and foot injuries.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Walmart baxter
MN News

Charges: Road rage driver hit motorist, vehicle with shovel outside Walmart

It happened in the parking lot of the Walmart in Baxter.

ambulance
MN News

Woman hits man with SUV during domestic dispute, killing him

Police say the incident happened just south of downtown Minneapolis early Saturday.