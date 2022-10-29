Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

Police in Minneapolis are trying to identify a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in mid-October.

The collision happened at 2:48 a.m. at 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis on Oct. 16.

The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass, with police saying it will have damage to the left bumper area below the headlight.

MPD

The images supplied by police show the vehicle turning at Broadway and Lyndale.

Anyone with information should call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

