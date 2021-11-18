Police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills during I-94 stop

Police seized 343 pills containing the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl with a street value of $12,000 during a traffic stop on I-94.

The stop was made on Wednesday, with Moorhead Police Department saying it received tips from "multiple sources" that two Moorhead men had been transporting drugs from Minneapolis to Moorhead.

Along with Clay County deputies and state troopers, a traffic stop was conducted on a Hummer H3 en route to Moorhead.

"During a search of the vehicle, officers located 15 small bags containing 343 pills," Moorhead PD said in a news release said.

The pills were marked "M30," which the department said is a "known description of counterfeit labeled drugs" that it says have been responsible for a major uptick in overdoses in the city this year. They later tested positive for fentanyl, with the street value of the seized drugs at $12,000.

"Moorhead Police have responded to approximately 50 overdoses this year compared to 22 in all of 2020," the department said.

Two men from Moorhead, one aged 33 and one aged 31, were arrested and are being held in Clay County Jail. The Hummer has been seized.

