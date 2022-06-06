Skip to main content
Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The fatal crash that closed Hwy. 65 Monday morning saw a semi-truck driver allegedly run a red light and strike an SUV, killing a woman.

The Minnesota State Patrol states the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. The semi-driver, identified as a 37-year-old East Bethel man, was driving southbound on Highway 65 when he allegedly ran a red light and struck the SUV that was entering the intersection from 109th Avenue NE.

The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old woman from Coon Rapids, was declared dead at the scene. Her identity will be released in the coming days.

The semi-truck driver was treated for his injuries at Mercy Hospital, which were not considered life-threatening. 

The crash report says the road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. 

Minnesota drivers experienced long backups in both directions of traffic in the area for the morning commute. The intersection has since opened back up as of Monday afternoon. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

