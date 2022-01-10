Police share new image in search for stolen van, show dog

Skip to main content

Police share new surveillance photo as search for stolen van, show dog continues

The individual "may have information surrounding this theft," the department said Monday.
south st paul pd van theft jan 2022 - full

Police are still searching for Jasper, the show dog that was in a van when the vehicle was stolen Saturday morning.

The South St. Paul Police Department said Monday it has not been able to locate the stolen vehicle or Jasper. The dog was kenneled in the back of the van, which was stolen while parked outside of the enVision hotel in South St. Paul Saturday morning, police said.

Owner Michelle Cramblett Baker, who is visiting Minnesota from Illinois, wrote on Facebook she was "15 feet away" and "watched as my whole world drove away,"

The department was able to share a new image Monday morning — a surveillance photo showing a person "who may have information surrounding this theft."

The police department did not say he is a suspect and asked individuals not to publicly name anyone in comments on the post. But anyone who recognizes the individual (pictured above) or has information about the stolen van/Jasper is asked to call Investigator Matthew Case at 651.554.3311. You can also message the department via Facebook Messenger.

The van is a 2013 Silver Chrysler Town & Country with Illinois license plates, number AH26052.

The dog's name is Jasper. Photos on Baker's Facebook page indicate he's a show dog who has competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Baker says she's offering a "LARGE CASH REWARD" for any info leading to Jasper's recovery. A GoFundMe launched on Baker's behalf is seeking funds for the reward money. It's brought in just over $6,300 as of Monday morning.

