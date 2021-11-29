Police shoot, kill man inside Mounds View liquor store

Police fatally shot a man in a Mounds View liquor store after an alleged armed carjacking nearby.

In a statement late Sunday night, Mounds View Police Department says "several" officers from its own department and New Brighton PD opened fire after being "confronted" by an armed suspect inside the Merwin Liquors store at 2577 Mounds View Blvd.

Police had been called shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of an armed carjacking in the parking lot of the Aldi store in the same strip mall as the liquor store.

Per police, the victim said an armed suspect pointed a gun at Aldi and forced him to drive him to the nearby liquor store, at which point the suspect ran inside.

As officers approached the liquor store, an employee ran out and said the suspect was inside the store by himself.

After opening fire, officers administered First Aid to the man, who later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Mounds View PD says that its officers' body cameras were on for the duration of the incident, and the shooting is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

It was the second police shooting in Minnesota on Sunday, coming a few hours after a man was shot by police in Forest Lake while allegedly armed and in violation of a protection order. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters