Police shoot man dead following 24-hour standoff in Austin

Police have shot and killed a man following more than 24 hours of negotiations in Austin, Minnesota.

Austin Police Department Chief David McKichan said that an officer opened fire in the parking lot of a Kwik Trip gas station at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, which marked the end of a standoff at a nearby apartment building that started around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release from Austin PD, officers were called to the area of 7th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest on a report of a man walking in traffic while holding a machete.

When officers arrived, the man allegedly failed to respond to verbal commands, and the user of Tasers were also "ineffective."

The man then went into an apartment building on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue Northwest, where he allegedly "threatened to hurt other people," per Austin PD.

Negotiators spoke with the man for more than 24 hours, during the course of which officers also used "pepper gas and less lethal foam," which was also "ineffective."



At around 9:30 p.m. the man left the apartment building and walked to the nearby Kwik Trip, followed by police officers.

Police say that in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip, the man then "confronted officers," with one of the officers opening fire. The man died at the scene.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.