Police shooting in Mason City follows reports of gunfire

Two people were reportedly injured in the melee.

An investigation is underway after pair of shootings — one of which involved police — rocked downtown Mason City this weekend.

At about 1:13 a.m. Sunday, local police responded to reports of a fight as well as shots fired in the area of State Street and Federal Avenue.

"An officer involved shooting took place at that time," a news release from the Mason City PD says. Police did not elaborate on why the officer fired their weapon.

That officer is on leave pending an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which will investigate both the "original shooting incident" as well as the officer-involved shooting.

Authorities gave few details about the incident in their press release, though KIMT3 reports that two people, "including the suspect," were injured and taken to a local hospital.

There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries or their current conditions.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation SAC Mike Krapfl at krapfl@dps.state.ia.us or 563-599-4239.

The police department says more information will be released on Tuesday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.