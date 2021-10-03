October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Police shooting in Mason City follows reports of gunfire

Two people were reportedly injured in the melee.
Author:
police lights

An investigation is underway after pair of shootings — one of which involved police — rocked downtown Mason City this weekend.

At about 1:13 a.m. Sunday, local police responded to reports of a fight as well as shots fired in the area of State Street and Federal Avenue. 

"An officer involved shooting took place at that time," a news release from the Mason City PD says. Police did not elaborate on why the officer fired their weapon.

That officer is on leave pending an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which will investigate both the "original shooting incident" as well as the officer-involved shooting. 

Authorities gave few details about the incident in their press release, though KIMT3 reports that two people, "including the suspect," were injured and taken to a local hospital.

There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries or their current conditions. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation SAC Mike Krapfl at krapfl@dps.state.ia.us or 563-599-4239.

The police department says more information will be released on Tuesday. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Police shooting in Mason City follows reports of gunfire

Two people were reportedly injured in the melee.

Amy Potomak
MN Gophers

Watch: Gophers’ Amy Potomak scores unreal between-the-legs goal

Hello, SportsCenter Top 10.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Reports: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw set to play for Vikings

Cook missed last weekend's win over the Seahawks.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Body of shooting victim found lying on road in Stearns County

A passerby made the discovery on Friday afternoon.

ambulance
MN News

Driver found dead in vehicle that had left road, hit telephone pole

The discovery was made in Lindstrom Friday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

It's the city's 73rd homicide of the year.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings-Browns: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings climb back to .500?

Former Sen. David Hann
MN News

MN GOP elects new chair, replacing ousted Jennifer Carnahan

He's a former state senate minority leader.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Autman-Bell's return, defense spark Gophers' rebound vs. Purdue

The Gophers won a soggy game in West Lafayette.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 10.17.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

Fargo Thai restaurant goes viral with 'spice level warnings'

Apparently some diners couldn't take the heat.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN News

DECC in Duluth will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 8.55.40 AM
MN News

Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Related

MN News

Gunfire exchanged between police, suspect in Dayton

The shots were fired while police executed a search warrant.

police lights
MN News

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Woodbury

The shots were fired from a "black BMW type car.”

police lights
MN News

7 people arrested following drug-related shooting in Meeker County

Four people have been arrested in connection to the shooting and three others were booked into jail in relation to the discovery of drugs.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Report: Police arrest suspect in fatal downtown Minneapolis shooting

The shooting left two people dead and eight injured.

police lights
MN News

'Angry patron' exchanges gunfire with Minneapolis bar employee

It happened on the 2600 Block of Lyndale Avenue South.

MN News

Teen in custody following deadly shooting of man in Rochester

The homicide happened near Rochester Community and Technical College.

minneapolis police
MN News

Suspect injured in exchange of gunfire with police in north Minneapolis

The incident happened Thursday morning on the city's North Side.

MN News

Police officer airlifted to hospital after shooting in Waseca

A suspect was also shot during the incident.