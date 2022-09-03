Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees

Shots fired in the parking lot of a St. Paul Target on Friday may have been aimed at store employees, according to police.

Saint Paul police confirmed Friday that the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Target located off of Interstate 94 near White Bear and Suburban avenues, with information provided to police suggesting that a man drove through the parking lot and opened fire.

No one was injured.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s, was arrested after a partial license plate number led them to a address, with the man surrendering while in possession of a gun in his waistband, according to police.

The Target was closed for the remainder of the day Friday.

No further information has been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.