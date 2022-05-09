Police: Speed a factor in ATV crash that killed 20-year-old

An ATV operator died in a crash near Cass Lake over the weekend after striking a tree, authorities announced.

The crash occurred on the Migizi Bike Trail in Pike Bay Township around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The ATV operator, a 20-year-old Cass Lake man, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies on scene were told the ATV operator had lost control on a curve, causing the ATV to veer off the trail and strike a tree.

The victim has not yet been identified and the crash remains under investigation.