Police: Speed a factor in ATV crash that killed 20-year-old

Police: Speed a factor in ATV crash that killed 20-year-old

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

An ATV operator died in a crash near Cass Lake over the weekend after striking a tree, authorities announced. 

The crash occurred on the Migizi Bike Trail in Pike Bay Township around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 

The ATV operator, a 20-year-old Cass Lake man, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. 

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies on scene were told the ATV operator had lost control on a curve, causing the ATV to veer off the trail and strike a tree. 

The victim has not yet been identified and the crash remains under investigation. 

