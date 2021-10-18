Police still searching for suspect who opened fire at Plymouth movie theater

There have still been no arrests made over the shots fired at the Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth on Friday evening.

Plymouth Police Department told Bring Me The News that as of Monday morning, it does not have any suspects in custody over the incident.

"Our detectives are continuing to follow up with locating witnesses that are willing to speak with us about what they witnessed that evening," the spokesperson said.

Police say that the "unknown suspect" walked into the lobby of the movie theater "and fired off at least two rounds" from a firearm.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and police say there were only few witnesses.

Police responding to the scene evacuated the movie theater in the wake of the shooting as they searched for the suspect and checked for any injuries, with many having to leave partway through movies.

FOX 9 reported that some of those inside the movie theater were terrified after hearing the shots, fearing that it was the start of a possible mass shooting.