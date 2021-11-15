Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Police: Student brings loaded gun to North St. Paul high school, assaults staff when questioned
Police: Student brings loaded gun to North St. Paul high school, assaults staff when questioned

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.
The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

A North St. Paul high schooler student brought a loaded gun to school, and now faces criminal charges for fighting with staff and officers who tried to take it.

The North St. Paul Police Department said the incident happened at North High School on Tuesday, Nov. 9. School officials had gotten a tip about the student possibly having a firearm on school property. They were pulled from class, and both school employees and the resource officer started to question the student.

When asked about the gun, the student "immediately began violently assaulting" the employees and school resource officer, according to the police department. As this was happening, they learned the student did indeed have a gun.

They demanded the student stop and give up the weapon, which they refused to do, instead attacking and injuring staff and officers as the adults tried to get control of the loaded gun.

North St. Paul police officers were called to the scene. They used "less lethal options" to gain control of the student and gun, police said, without providing more details. The weapon never went off during the struggle. 

The student, who is a juvenile and will not be named, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, threats of violence, fourth-degree assault and more.

