Police have surrounded a Kwik Trip store in Duluth after a report of an armed individual inside.

Duluth Police Department at 4:20 p.m. said its on the scene at 2715 West Michigan Street, which came after a report of an "individual with a weapon" at the store.

An update a few minutes later stated that all members of the public who were inside the store have exited safely.

Officers remain at the scene. We will provide updates as they appear.