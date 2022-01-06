Skip to main content
Police: Suspect broke into St. Paul home, stole gun and killed family's dog

Police: Suspect broke into St. Paul home, stole gun and killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

St. Paul Police Department

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who police say broke into a home in St. Paul and shot the family's golden retriever. 

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, used a shovel to break into a home on the 2000 block of Margaret St. in St. Paul at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, St. Paul police said on Twitter. 

The man stole an AR-15 handgun and silver bars valued at $7,600. And on his way out, he shot the family's golden retriever, St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders confirmed to Bring Me The News.

The person who lives at the home had returned from work to find a broken window and dried blood throughout the home. They then found their dog dead in the basement. 

The suspect has tattoos on his cheek and hand, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, black and white shoes and a black Chicago Blackhawks hat with a red brim, police said. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 651-266-5867.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

pexels face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Physicians group urges more public mask mandates

The group says other communities should follow Minneapolis and St. Paul.

mel reeves
MN Coronavirus

Journalist, activist Mel Reeves dies from COVID-19 complications

He died on Thursday at age 64.

20210827_Vikings_Chiefs_PRE03_553
MN Vikings

Zimmer playing starters in meaningless game is aimless approach

Mike Zimmer said the Vikings plan to play everyone but is that the right move?

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: The Vikings do not have to be down for long

The risk of things going wrong is easily worth the reward of breaking the 7-9 cycle.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

Dangerous cold, wicked wind chills to persist for days in MN

It could be some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January 2019.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

MOA shooting: Charges filed against 18-year-old suspected gunman

Prosecutors say a lingering dispute between the shooter and victim sparked the incident.

twin city gardens
MN News

Mold, leaky roof will shut down Twin Cities nursing home

The department said it found "significant structural deficiencies" at the facility.

pixabay dogs
Minnesota Life

Pet resort chain opens first 2 MN locations, already has plans for 3rd

PetSuites is expanding its presence in the state.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 6

Every region in Minnesota is in the "red zone" for staffed adult ICU bed availability.

Screen Shot 2022-01-06 at 10.26.05 AM
MN Vikings

Adam Schefter injures knee doing 'The Griddy' with Justin Jefferson

"I may be hurt but I'm not on the injury report," Schefter joked.

sven and ole
MN Food & Drink

Sven and Ole's building in Grand Marais is for sale

"We decided it was well past time to revise the business operations of Sven and Ole's," the owner said.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man shot neighbor, said he 'beat him to the draw'

The neighbors had been feuding, with the suspect telling police the other man threatened to kill him, charges said.

robbery
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul restaurateur's businesses burglarized a 6th time

The owner of The Gnome and Hope Breakfast Bar is asking politicians to help St. Paul business owners.

St. Paul shooting scene on 9/24/21.
MN News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.

charles and milton in St. Paul
MN News

Two dogs, one puppy killed in shooting in St. Paul

No one has been arrested.

MN News

Kids posing as solicitors are burglarizing homes in St. Paul

There's been a string of burglaries since the beginning of May.

Screen Shot 2020-03-11 at 10.24.15 AM
MN News

Police: 2 people stole dog from Humane Society in St. Paul

The dog was stolen on Feb. 29.

st. paul bank robbery suspect
MN News

FBI's appeal to identify suspect who held up bank in St. Paul

The suspect walked into a bank, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

sppd looter suspect 1 (1)
MN News

St. Paul police seek help identifying suspected looter

Police say the man was also seen on video throwing objects at police officers.