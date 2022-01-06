Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who police say broke into a home in St. Paul and shot the family's golden retriever.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, used a shovel to break into a home on the 2000 block of Margaret St. in St. Paul at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, St. Paul police said on Twitter.

The man stole an AR-15 handgun and silver bars valued at $7,600. And on his way out, he shot the family's golden retriever, St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders confirmed to Bring Me The News.

The person who lives at the home had returned from work to find a broken window and dried blood throughout the home. They then found their dog dead in the basement.

The suspect has tattoos on his cheek and hand, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, black and white shoes and a black Chicago Blackhawks hat with a red brim, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 651-266-5867.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.