Police: Suspected drunk driver hits squad car, injures officer

December 27, 2021
Police: Suspected drunk driver crashes into squad car, injures officer
Police: Suspected drunk driver crashes into squad car, injures officer

The officer was taken to the hospital.
Oak Park Heights Police Department

The officer was taken to the hospital.

A suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of a stopped squad car, injuring an officer that had stopped to help a pedestrian.

That's according to the Oak Park Heights Police Department, which said the crash happened early Christmas Eve on Highway 36 at Stillwater Boulevard.

The department said an unnamed officer was responding to a call about a pedestrian in the median. While stopped, "they were rear ended by another vehicle," the police department said. 

oak park heights squad crash facebook - 2

The police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, as was the driver of the other vehicle.

Police said that driver is believed to have been drunk at the time of the collision.

Law enforcement agencies around the state continue to have extra DWI patrols out through the start of the new year, with drunk driving incidents generally spiking during the holiday period.

