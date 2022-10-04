Police: Teen with machete damages shelves at Eden Prairie grocery store

Police in Eden Prairie arrested a teen who is accused of causing damage to a grocery store using a machete.

Eden Prairie Police Department says it was called to the Jerry's Foods at 9625 Anderson Lakes Parkway at around 6:45 p.m.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man at the scene "without incident," adding there there were no injuries, "only damage to shelving inside the grocery store."

More details are expected to be released as and when charges are brought.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.