Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro

Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul.

The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.

At 1 p.m., the BMW was found near 7th Street East and Atlantic Street on the East Side of St. Paul, with the driver fleeing from police.

The driver was found around 2:30 p.m. "driving recklessly in Maple Grove," the sheriff's office says.

Once again, the driver fled a Maple Grove police officer, and was this time "joined by the driver of a stolen black Mercedes Benz."

Police say the two drivers "s careened in and out of traffic at high speeds on Interstate 94," eventually ending up on eastbound I-94, with police deploying stop sticks near Hamline Avenue, which were not successful.

Members of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office Carjacking and Auto Theft (CAT) team began chasing the stolen vehicles near Lexington and I-94.

The stolen Mercedes left at Ruth Street and crashed near 3rd Street East and White Bear Avenue, with the pair in the vehicle escaping on foot.

Police claim that at the point it crashed, the Mercedes wasn't being pursued by deputies.

The driver of the stolen BMW continued to flee on I-94 and exited at McKnight Road, where police say he "he crashed into a minivan driven by a 45-year-old woman."

A 15-year-old boy and a girl ran away from the stolen vehicle, but both were caught a short time later. Police say the boy had "previously been arrested numerous times."

The woman in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.