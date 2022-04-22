Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

Skip to main content
Police trying to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

The robberies happened in Bloomington.

Bloomington Police Department

Police are trying to identify a man suspected in two attempted bank robberies in Bloomington just a few days apart.

The latest incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Top Line Federal Credit Union on the 5200 block of Viking Drive.

Police say a man entered the building wearing a blue hat, medical mask, sunglasses, and a backpack. He told staff he had a bomb and demanded money.

It's not clear if he made off with any cash, but police say he left on foot, possibly to a vehicle.

Police suspect he may have been involved in a robbery on Monday, Apr. 18, at a U.S. Bank branch in Bloomington.

In that incident, he was wearing a florescent jacket and medical mask.

Anyone with information should call police at 952-563-4900.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

