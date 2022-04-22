Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

Police are trying to identify a man suspected in two attempted bank robberies in Bloomington just a few days apart.

The latest incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Top Line Federal Credit Union on the 5200 block of Viking Drive.

Police say a man entered the building wearing a blue hat, medical mask, sunglasses, and a backpack. He told staff he had a bomb and demanded money.

It's not clear if he made off with any cash, but police say he left on foot, possibly to a vehicle.

Police suspect he may have been involved in a robbery on Monday, Apr. 18, at a U.S. Bank branch in Bloomington.

In that incident, he was wearing a florescent jacket and medical mask.

Anyone with information should call police at 952-563-4900.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.