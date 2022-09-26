Police trying to find woman, 18, who was shot at in St. Paul

Skip to main content
Police trying to find 18-year-old woman who was shot at in St. Paul

Police are looking for help finding the woman.

St. Paul Police

Police in St. Paul are trying to find a woman who was shot at in the city early Monday.

The St. Paul Police Department received a "shots fired" call at 4 a.m., with officers sent to the 1500 block of Fellows Lane where a 911 caller said they'd heard 5 or 6 shots outside their home.

Police arrived and found evidence of a shooting, and that 18-year-old Hsa Law Yaw Say was the person who was shot at.

But she wasn't at the scene and police have not been able to find her, prompting a public appeal later Monday morning.

A missing person alert has also been sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Anyone with information on her location can call 651-266-5650.

St. Paul Police Department is holding a media availability at 12:45 p.m. to discuss the case.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

